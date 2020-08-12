Invitation to presentation of EQT AB's half-year report 2020

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's half-year report 2020 will be published on Thursday 20 August 2020 at approximately 07:00 CEST. Financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, including a presentation, the same day at 08.30 CEST.

The presentation for the telephone conference will be available on www.eqtgroup.com/shareholders/financial-reporting from the time of the publication of the report. At the telephone conference, Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner, and Kim Henriksson, CFO, will present EQT AB's half-year report, followed by a Q&A session.

To participate, please use the following dial-in details, at least 10 minutes in advance.

Sweden: +46-8-566-42-651

UK: +44-333-300-08-04

USA: +1-631-913-14-22

Confirmation Code: 74977855

The telephone conference can be followed live on www.eqtgroup.com/shareholders/financial-reporting and a recording will be available afterwards.

Information on EQT AB's financial reporting

The EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent.

The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors in the EQT AB share. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT publishes quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, EQT AB publishes a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors in the EQT AB share. EQT also publishes an annual report including sustainability reporting.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Henriksson, CFO

+46-70-665-41-23

Nina Nornholm

Head of Communications

+46-70-855-03-56

EQT Press Office

press@eqtpartners.com

+46-8-506-55-334

