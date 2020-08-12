Planet Exceeds Business Targets, Advancing Through 2020 with Momentum

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet , operator of history's largest commercial fleet of satellites, today announced that they doubled the amount of new business booked in the second quarter of 2020 (Q2), compared to the same period a year ago. They're seeing an increase of inbound interest and results indicate that remote sensing data is critically important to industries when in-person travel is limited and personnel health and safety is a top priority.

In the first half of 2020, Planet increased first-time customers by 21 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. They saw over 100 percent year-over-year growth across all product lines, with SkySat tasking achieving more than a 200 percent increase. Planet is experiencing huge demand for their data by users in civil government , forestry , the U.S. federal government , academia, and international government . These customers are using Planet's data to remotely and safely monitor infrastructure, enforce code and permitting regulations, and track assets. They also expanded their partnership with Esri , enabling users of the market-leading GIS platform to purchase and access Planet's data directly.

Planet's teams have grown to support increased demand and they've welcomed talented new leaders to the company, including Ashley Johnson as CFO, Rosanne Saccone as CMO, and Wendy Tan White to their Board of Directors. Recognizing their role in helping to stop social injustice, they're doubling down on efforts to make Planet a diverse and inclusive environment. And on the space and product side, they've launched three more SkySats and released a suite of new capabilities to their market-leading high-resolution product line.

Planet is focused on finishing 2020 strong. They'll be hosting their second user conference, Planet Explore , continuing their work with journalists , researchers and academia, and launching more satellites on multiple rockets. You can expect to see more product enhancements that help users capitalize on their capabilities and data.

This year will be hard for all, but Planet hopes that by supporting each other and continuing to deliver for their users, they might be a bright spot in a bleak landscape, and play some small part in bringing about a better future.

About Planet

Planet is the leading provider of global, near-daily satellite imagery data and insights. Founded in 2010 by NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of satellites, and provides the online software, tools and analytics needed to deliver data to users.

