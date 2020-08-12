American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How to Handle Self-Directed Coverdell Savings Accounts During a Crisis

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / With so many people affected by financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to say how investors can put extra money aside. However, there may be one necessary area in which investors might still want to put aside money: saving for long-term education. A Self-Directed Coverdell Savings Account is one vehicle through which investors can set aside that money, and according to a recent post at American IRA, there may be some ways investors can view this type of account during a crisis to better leverage this account.

For example, the post notes that the Self-Directed Coverdell Savings Account that contributions are not deductible. This means that after-tax dollars go into the Coverdell Savings Account. Typically, investing after-cash dollars means that investors have more options. When the investor needs to take distributions on the money within a Self-Directed Coverdell Savings Account, those distributions are "tax-free to the extent the amount of the distributions doesn't exceed the beneficiary's qualified education expenses," according to the IRS website.

The Self-Directed Coverdell Savings Account, according to the post, may not be the first priority for investors who have to suddenly think about how to make up for a sudden loss in income. This is particularly true because the Self-Directed Coverdell Savings Account uses post-tax money for its contributions. However, the limits on these contributions are relatively low. Investors who are worried about inflation, for example, may be able to put aside money into one of these accounts and have more confidence that when the time comes, there will be money present in the account to handle a wide variety of education expenses, including room and board.

"People need to know all of the options available to them," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "The Self-Directed Coverdell Savings Account is one option. It's a powerful option for long-term investors."

For more information on Self-Directed Coverdell Savings Accounts, interested parties can visit the American IRA website at www.AmericanIRA.com. The site contains a dedicated page to such accounts at https://americanira.com/self-directed-coverdell-education-savings-account/. Additionally, media inquiries can be directed to 866-7500-IRA.

