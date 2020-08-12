Dutch researchers have analyzed the two most promising solar-assisted technologies to produce green hydrogen, based on the levelized cost of hydrogen. They found that PV-powered hydrogen production offers the lowest costs, at $6.22/kg, with a solar-to-hydrogen efficiency ratio of 10.9%.A research group from Utrecht University in the Netherlands has compared the two most promising solar-assisted hydrogen production technologies: the photo-electrochemical (PEC) systems that directly convert solar radiation to hydrogen, and off-grid, PV-powered electrolyzers (PV-E). They presented their research ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...