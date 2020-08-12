AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, August 12
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
("AECI" or the "Company")
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 August 2020:
Bond code: AECI03
ISIN: ZAG000155227
Coupon: 5,76%
Interest amount due:ZAR7 259 178,08
Bond code: AECI04
ISIN: ZAG000155235
Coupon: 5,81%
Interest amount due:ZAR4 393 315,07
Interest period:21 May 2020 to 20 August 2020
Payment date:21 August 2020
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Woodmead, Sandton
12 August 2020
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)