AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

("AECI" or the "Company")

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 August 2020:

Bond code: AECI03

ISIN: ZAG000155227

Coupon: 5,76%

Interest amount due:ZAR7 259 178,08

Bond code: AECI04

ISIN: ZAG000155235

Coupon: 5,81%

Interest amount due:ZAR4 393 315,07

Interest period:21 May 2020 to 20 August 2020

Payment date:21 August 2020

Date Convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

12 August 2020

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)