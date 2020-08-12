Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.08.2020
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
12.08.20
08:07 Uhr
4,240 Euro
+0,340
+8,72 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
12.08.2020
AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, August 12

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

("AECI" or the "Company")

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 August 2020:

Bond code: AECI03

ISIN: ZAG000155227

Coupon: 5,76%

Interest amount due:ZAR7 259 178,08

Bond code: AECI04

ISIN: ZAG000155235

Coupon: 5,81%

Interest amount due:ZAR4 393 315,07

Interest period:21 May 2020 to 20 August 2020

Payment date:21 August 2020

Date Convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

12 August 2020

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2020 PR Newswire
