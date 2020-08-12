Condor Capital Management Ranked #287 in FA's 2020 Annual RIA Ranking

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Condor Capital Management is proud to announce that we have been recognized as a top registered financial advisor (RIA) in FA's 2020 Annual RIA Ranking. Condor Capital is listed as #7 in the state of New Jersey and #287 overall in the ranking.

With a readership of 110,000 qualified subscribers every month, Financial Advisor delivers crucial strategies and information about the markets to financial planners, RIAs, and independent broker-dealers. Each year, the publication conducts a survey to determine the best RIAs in the country based on information submitted by individual firms. Companies are ranked based on the total of their discretionary and nondiscretionary assets, percentage growth in total assets, and percentage growth in assets per client.

About Condor Capital Management

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J., employing 20 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only investment management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor is always working in a client's best interests and utilizes an integrated approach to investment management that includes thorough financial planning advice on a complimentary, as-needed basis.

For more information on Condor Capital Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

