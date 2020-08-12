BigWork Media: Andrew Arteaga is the Go-To Celebrity Tattoo Artist

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Andrew Arteaga is regarded by many in the tattoo industry as one of the most skilled artists in the world. With an impressive celebrity clientele and thousands of completed pieces that will leave any viewer in awe, there is no question why Arteaga is noted among the elite.

Arteaga was raised in Santa Ana, California and stated that he has always had a passion for art since he was a child. Creativity has flowed from his mind for as long as he can remember, and he enjoys all forms of art, from music to drawn pieces. Growing up life was rather difficult for Andrew, as he was constantly surrounded by many negative influences. Many of his friends and family members had fallen victim to drug use, and he always felt as if he was trying to make ends meet. He often used his passion for art as an escape, and over time he became increasingly skilled at drawing. Arteaga's passion for music sparked his drive to create physical art, and throughout his time in middle school and high school he had won several drawing competitions. As Andrew's passion for art continued to grow, his family began discouraging his artistic aspirations as they did not believe it could translate to a "real" career. Discouraged and trying to make ends meet, Andrew became involved with the negative things around him. Ultimately, he found himself in trouble with the law and was sentenced to two years in jail.

Over the course of his two-year sentence, Andrew became fascinated with tattoos after receiving his first one and began studying everything having to do with the skill shortly after. He became a practicing tattoo artist over the remainder of his sentence; however, after his release he didn't pursue a career as a tattoo artist. Instead, he decided to go back to school to pursue a degree. After some time back in the regular world, Andrew's stepdad noticed the serious passion he had for art and gifted him with a tattoo kit. This gesture reignited Andrew's passion for tattooing, and he began practicing on an encouraging friend he met at school.

Arteaga continued working on his craft as a tattoo artist for eight years, and it was in his eighth year that he would finally get his big break. At the time, Arteaga was serving as an apprentice under famous tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste at his shop located in Los Angeles. While working at Lacoste's shop, Arteaga met and worked on a well-known rapper who he later became friends with. This produced what Arteaga refers to as a "snowball effect" and introduced him to a world of celebrity clients. Through his new connection and his impressive work, Arteaga quickly went on to work with celebrity clients such as Trippie Red, Smoke Purp, Jake Paul, and members of the Hype House, just to name a few. Since then, he has worked with numerous athletes, artists, actors, and so on.

Andrew Arteaga and Nyjah Huston

Arteaga is now a successful entrepreneur who is widely recognized on a global scale for his talents and long list of celebrity clients. He plans to continue growing his business, and believes he still has a substantial amount to accomplish. When asked what advice he would give to aspiring entrepreneurs he stated, "Dedication and consistency come hand in hand. No matter what your circumstances, or where you come from, there's always a way out. To do this successfully you must separate yourself from the life you currently have to elevate to the life that you aspire to live." Andrew Arteaga is on track to paving himself into the tattoo history books, and we would like to wish him the best in all of his future endeavors.

You can keep up with Andrew Arteaga and his incredible work on his Instagram.

