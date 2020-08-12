The Mogul in the Making, Chadd Black Is Making it Big in the Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Chadd Black has become one of the most prominent voices and influencers in "HTown." All of this is attributed to a decade worth of experience and his undying dedication to his creative career and the arts community as a whole. Famously dubbed as "The Mogul In The Making," every vision that he executes brings him one step closer toward becoming a massive figure in mainstream music, business, and entertainment.

He has worked as a strategic brand manager alongside major corporations such as RCA Records, Interscope Records, Sony Music, Epic Records, Atlantic Records, BET, VH1, and We TV to bring many campaigns to life digitally.

Chadd Black recently launched The Chadd Black Awards in 2015. It is an annual celebration of local creatives who excel in their respective industries and bring positive changes throughout the city all year round. The Chadd Black Awards is one of Chadd's ways of bringing together the creative community and their audience in the name of unity.

In 2017, Chadd launched The Chadd Black Academy, a foundation dedicated to not only teaching music but also using the power of music as a therapeutic tool for mentally, physically, and emotionally disabled children. All of The Chadd Black Academy's services are free of charge, enabling many children to participate.

Chadd possesses a unique and strategic way of approaching artistic development within an individual. He has a burning desire to help new artists rise up and reach their full potential. He is very hands-on with his mentorship approach, allowing his passion and excitement to radiate from him and the artist he's mentoring.

In 2018, Chadd launched The 713 Agency, which is currently the number 1 talent agency in Houston, Texas. The agency provides local artists with affordable music management and business management, career consulting and career counseling, media attaining and public relations, music production and songwriting services, to name a few.

He is a sought-after consultant to local artists, entertainers, and public figures. He also helps them fight for their place in the Houston Arts community, much like how Chadd fought for his place and came out victorious. Indeed, he has won some and he has lost some, but Chadd has always kept his dignity intact no matter the circumstances.

Nowadays, the Mogul in the Making is looking to launch his very own recording label that will be dedicated to helping new artists develop themselves as people and entrepreneurs in the music and entertainment industry.

Chadd Black's ventures have collectively done well since they were launched. It's all thanks to Chadd's faith, hard work, and the favor of the great city of Houston, Texas. And he's looking to expand even more on the successes that he has celebrated over the past years. This coming December 1, 2020, he will be detailing every milestone that he has accomplished in the 1st volume of his Build Your Brand with Mr. Black virtual master class. Day by day, the Mogul in the Making is taking a step closer toward massive success, and it's only a matter of time until he has finally made it.

To know more about Chadd Black and all his amazing ventures, check out his website.

Company Name: Chadd Black

Phone Number: 3235786658

Email: Sales@MrBlackBeauty.com

Website: MrBlackBeauty.com

SOURCE: Chadd Black

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601307/The-Mogul-in-the-Making-Chadd-Black-Is-Making-it-Big-in-the-Business