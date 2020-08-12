PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC NCSP joins the national project to improve workforce productivity 12-Aug-2020 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release PJSC NCSP joins the national project to improve workforce productivity 12.08.2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby announces the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Federal Center of Competence with a view to implementing the national project Workforce Productivity and Employment Support, as well as federal and regional projects called Targeted Support of Improvement of Workforce Productivity at Business Enterprises. PJSC NSCP employees will undergo a six-month training on lean production conducted by experts of Autonomous noncommercial organization «Federal center of competence in the field of labor productivity». The purpose of NCSP's participation in this project is to increase the productivity of its employees by finding losses and shaping a culture of continuous improvement. The national project's key goal is to ensure growth of labor productivity at enterprises that work in basic non-primary sectors of the Russian economy by at least 5% each year by 2024 through the establishment of a culture of lean production. A total of over 1,600 businesses in 64 regions of the Russian Federation take part in the project. The Workforce Productivity and Employment Support national project is aimed at the continuous development of the priority program that has been carried out in Russia since 2017. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 866.4 million in 2019. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 81610 EQS News ID: 1115353 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2020 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)