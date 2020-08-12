Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Neuer Wolfram-Player legt los! Jetzt einsteigen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871028 ISIN: ES0130670112 Ticker-Symbol: ENA 
Tradegate
12.08.20
10:10 Uhr
24,170 Euro
+0,140
+0,58 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDESA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDESA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,31024,33013:34
24,29024,35013:34
PR Newswire
12.08.2020 | 12:34
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) publishes interim financial statements 2020

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published its 2020 interim financial statements for the period ended on June 30, 2020. During first half of 2020, IE BV obtained a net loss of 0,1 MM Euros, mainly due to its ordinary operational activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The interim financial statements, for the period ended on June 30, 2020 can be viewed and downloaded at the following links:

Spanish: https://www.endesa.com/es/accionistas-e-inversores/informacion-economica/estados-financieros-de-endesa-international-bv
English: https://www.endesa.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/financial-information/financial-statements-of-endesa-international-bv

ENDESA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.