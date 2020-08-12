Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Guideline Geo AB, company registration number 556606-1155, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Guideline Geo AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be August 24, 2020 Shares Short name: GGEO -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 11,428,058 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005562014 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 200964 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556606-1155 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------- 0001 Oil & Gas --------------- 0500 Oil & Gas --------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46766771784.