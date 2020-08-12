Nordea Bank AB (publ) increases the outstanding amount of the below certificate (ETN) with effect as of 13 August 2020. Ticker ISIN Current number of Increase in number New total number instruments of instruments of instruments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BEAR VWS DK006100 1 000 000 9 000 000 10 000 000 X3 ND1 3928 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
