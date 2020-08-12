Lab as a Service solution dramatically reduces testbed setup time from days to minutes

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a leading provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced the successful deployment of its Velocity Lab as a Service (LaaS) solution by a leading telecommunication provider in Malaysia to fully automate its largest test facility. Using Velocity, the provider has been able to accelerate test capabilities, speed up new product development and improve user experience.

Located in Kuala Lumpur, the facility is a complex multi-vendor test lab that serves as a one-stop testing platform for all of the company's products and services. The service provider needed to increase its testing capacity, rapidly create test topologies, and access testbeds remotely to get actionable insights and improve resource utilization. Identifying automation as the solution, it turned to Spirent to help automate its new product and services testing setup.

Working closely with the lab team, Spirent's test automation engineers deployed the Velocity LaaS solution, enabling the provider to significantly speed up test capabilities for new product development, and test its proof of concepts more effectively by optimally managing the shared use of lab resources, while simultaneously improving product quality. By automating its test suites, the company has been able to reduce the testbed setup time from days to a matter of minutes.

"The customer's repetitive infra setup and reconfiguration were extremely time consuming and their restore lead time was very high," said Spirent's Director of Business Development, Manoharan Cp. "Velocity's ability to set up testbeds quickly and efficiently has condensed their testbed setup time significantly and reduced much of the need for human intervention on the pre-setup automated link in achieving physical network readiness.

"Velocity gives them the ability to access and create testbeds remotely and continue day-to-day testing without affecting productivity which is proving vital during the global pandemic, where physical access to test facilities is limited."

To further enhance the efficiency of their customer test environment, Spirent is providing ongoing training to the company's Lab Quality Assurance team to automate their manual tests with Spirent's Test as a Service (TaaS) solution, iTest. With Velocity automated testbeds, and testing automated with iTest, the service provider will be able to provide a self-service web portal to perform the complete end-to-end testing lifecycle in an automated triggered environment.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) offers test, measurement, analytics and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. The company provides products, services and information for high-speed Ethernet, positioning, and mobile network infrastructure markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and 5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network equipment and applications from development labs to the operational network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and autonomous service assurance solutions.

