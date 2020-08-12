Halberd Corporation Adds Edson Brito to Scientific Advisory Board

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) today announced the addition of Edson Brito to the Scientific Advisory Board. Mr. Brito is CEO and Chief Business Development Officer of Cellybri Advanced Therapies in Brazil.

Mr. Brito graduated with a Chemistry degree from Faculdade São Bernardo and went on to study Pharmacology and Biochemistry at the Universidade Bandeirante de São Paulo, Brazil. He is a registered member of the Conselho Regional de Farmacia de São Paulo. Mr. Brito obtained a Master's degree in International Business Management and Marketing from the Instituto Paulista de Ensino e Pesquisa (IPEP) in São Paulo.

Mr. Brito has held various positions in sales and business development for a number of prominent pharma and biochemical companies in Brazil, and currently holds the position of Chief Business Development Officer and CEO of Cellybri Advanced Therapies in Brazil. Prior to his current position, Mr. Brito was Executive Consultant for Central and South America for the Korea Health Industry Development Institute - KHIDI of Seoul, South Korea. Prior to that, he held the position of Director of Business Development for Auramedi Farmaceutica, in Brazil.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "Mr. Britio brings a wealth of experience in Sales, Marketing and Business Development to Halberd Corporation, especially in the South American region. We hope his knowledge and skills will help us to quickly bring Covid-19 treatments to International Markets after receiving regulatory approvals."

Hartman continued, "Now that we have temporarily resolved issues regarding funding and team building, our current focus is on working with a shortened list of potential university partners to complete our R&D program to develop specific antibodies in select moieties and the optimum associated extraction process. We are making significant progress and should be able to release a status report shortly."

About Halberd Corporation.

HalberdCorporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly-traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" and "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Title Application No. Filing Date Priority Status Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection US 62/989981 03/16/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients US 63/007207 04/08/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus US 63/013104 4/21/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending

