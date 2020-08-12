Digital Resource Ranks on Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Digital Resource is proud to be the 747th fastest-growing private company in America, as ranked by Inc. Magazine's 2020 Inc. 5000. Only one in eight companies make the list three times.

With a 637.4% three-year growth rate between 2017 and 2019, the full-service Internet marketing agency is among an elite group of companies to make the list. In 2018, Digital Resource was ranked #262 on the annual list with a 1,855% three-year growth rate. In 2019, they appeared at #334 with a 1,400% growth rate.

Founder and President Shay Berman, age 28, says, "We are honored to have made this prestigious list for the third year in a row. It is a true testament to our team's ability to ignore the noise and stay obsessed with finding a better way. Numbers like this Inc. placement follow, they do not lead, and each and every team member here is a part of that leadership."

He continues, "While we are extremely honored to have made the list based on our 2017-2019 numbers, we as a team are just grateful to be working and building our great clients back to the heights they all deserve to be at. To my team and fellow business owners - together, through hard work, empathy and understanding, we can beat this economic downfall caused by the pandemic."

To learn more about Digital Resource, please visit www.yourdigitalresource.com.

About Digital Resource:

Founded in 2014, Digital Resource is a full-service Internet marketing agency based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company's winning solutions and experience deliver great results for businesses in all verticals across several key areas, including but not limited to search engine optimization, social media marketing and lead generation. Digital Resource pursues relationships based on transparency, persistence, mutual trust and integrity with its employees, clients and business partners.

For more information, please direct all inquiries to Emily Creighton at 561-429-2585 or email press@yourdigitalresource.com.

Related Images

Related Links

Digital Resource Inc. 5000 2020 Celebration Video

Digital Resource Facebook

SOURCE: Digital Resource

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601316/Digital-Resource-Ranks-on-Inc-5000-for-Third-Consecutive-Year