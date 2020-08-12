In the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, a balcony module, with an upfront investment of €350 to €500, can provide electricity with a current value of €54 per year. The payback period ranges from six to nine years.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's richest and most dynamic state, North Rhine-Westphalia, offers great potential for balcony solar modules that feed the electricity generated directly into the residential network via sockets. According to estimates by the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer association (VZ NRW), it is possible to install more than a million modules of this kind ...

