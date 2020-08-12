At the request of SpectrumOne AB, equity rights TO2 & TO3 will be traded on First North as from August 14, 2020 Security name: SPECTRUMONE TO2 ------------------------------- Short name: SPEONE TO2 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014400131 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 200962 ------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO2 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in SpectrumOne AB through cash payment during the subscription period. The subscription price shall correspond to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average price in SpectrumOne's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a ten (10) banking day period, which ends two (2) banking days before the subscription period begins. The subscription price will be made public before the first day of the subscription period. The subscription price will be rounded to the closest two decimals. The subscription price shall not be lower than SEK 1.50 per share and not exceed SEK 2.00 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 9 November, 2020 - 23 November, 2020 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 19 November, 2020 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: SPECTRUMONE TO3 ------------------------------- Short name: SPEONE TO3 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014400149 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 200963 ------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO3 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Spectrumone AB through cash payment during the subscription period. The subscription price shall correspond to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average price in SpectrumOne's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a ten (10) banking day period, which ends two (2) banking days before the subscription period begins. The subscription price will be made public before the first day of the subscription period. The subscription price will be rounded to the closest two decimals. The subscription price shall not be lower than SEK 1.50 per share and not exceed SEK 2.00 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 19 February, 2021 - 5 Mars, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 3 Mars 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.