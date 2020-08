Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT) (Frankfurt:TX0) (OTC PINK:TRXXF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company) announces the grant of incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to its new director, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,125,000 treasury shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.435 per share for a period of 5 years and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's stock option plan.

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") project encompasses 790 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

