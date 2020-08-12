TempuCheck Launches Touchless Body Temperature Scanner, With Facial Recognition Features and Fully Integrated Security Solutions, to Detect Elevated Body Temps in Just Three Seconds

TempuCheck is a cost-effective solution for high traffic areas providing real-time infrared thermal imaging from a safe social distance, while scanning for elevated temperatures which could indicate infection from Covid-19, or other infectious diseases

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / TempuCheck is excited to launch their Automated Temperature Screening system - a touchless, temperature scanning kiosk, which provides a non-contact solution for detecting illness through elevated body temperature, utilizing optional facial recognition features and fully integrated security solutions. The Tempucheck body temperature scanner detects accurate body temperature in just 3 seconds and provides instant notifications if a high temperature is assessed.

TempuCheck is an affordable solution for busy locations requiring speed and accuracy. Businesses, schools, hospitals, residential buildings, and more, can now reopen while complying with FDA Guidelines to utilize thermal scanner technology and enforce social distancing. It can be installed in lobbies, hallways and high traffic areas to help businesses, institutions and venues create a safer environment for their workforce, customers, or visitors. The system is simple to set up, and easy to use with proprietary software available in the APP store.

"At TempUCheck, we are committed to helping business and consumers alike be as safe as possible and feel confident during an extremely trying time," states Bart Butler, CEO of TempuCheck. "We are also laser focused on ensuring we are helping businesses and health care organizations establish a platform they can use well into the future for many different functions. In short, we want something good to come from something very bad, and the good news is, we are doing it!"

Medical security is now a vital aspect of workplace security. TempuCheck's proprietary software can connect with automatic doors or ticketing systems to restrict entry to people who have a fever. Built-in software allows managers to build a facial recognition database of employees and keep records of temperature readings. This keeps the premises safe and secure, while potentially preventing the spread of an outbreak.

Two models are currently offered, a desktop or wall mount version which is best for small businesses, or a Full Stand for locations with high volume traffic.

TempuCheck is currently working with a variety of customers from educational institutions to Fortune 500 companies in pharmaceutical, security, and healthcare industries.

About TempuCheck: Tempucheck is a technology solutions company based out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The founding members have a wide array of expertise and experience in a multitude of industries from insurance sales to logistics and shipping, franchise development, hospitality, and nearly every vertical in between. TempuCheck is a dream team of technology nerds, corporate types, and every combination of disciplines necessary to make this a holistic company. The talent team at TempuCheck has been building the infrastructure to facilitate rapid growth, driven by exciting solutions for a distressed marketplace. Tempucheck's primary focus is assisting businesses to reopen and helping the United States establish a new normal for years to come.

