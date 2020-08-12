American Manganese Inc.: Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant Project Begins New Optimization Tests

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC US:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company's contract research lab, Kemetco Research, has installed and prepared the recently received specialized equipment for continued optimization on the Company's lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant project. American Manganese's goal for these engineering upgrades is to further increase process capacity, without sacrificing the high recovery of lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminum. Analysis of results to be reported as received.

"We believe our investment in continued improvements advances our business opportunities with global leaders in the lithium-ion battery industry who share our vision," said Larry W. Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "We look forward to expanding these potential opportunities into joint ventures and the licencing of the RecycLiCo process."

American Manganese has developed the patented RecycLiCo process that offers a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The process achieves up to 100% recovery and high purity of materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes with minimal processing steps.

Mr. Reaugh added, "I'm excited to report on this next stage of optimization tests because I'm confident in Kemetco's expertise and the RecycLiCo patented process."

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, fieldwork, bench-scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process, and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal process steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion batteries.

