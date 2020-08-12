The "Belgium Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In value terms, the gift card market in Belgium has recorded a CAGR of 37.6% during 2015-2019. The e-gift card industry in Belgium will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 20.6% during 2020-2024. The e-gift card market in the country is estimated to reach US$ 732.8 million by 2024.

The socio-economic environment in Belgium has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the pandemic has negatively impacted growth across key industries, there has been a large-scale adoption of digital payment both by retail and business consumers. Supported by broader industry trends, and shift in consumer behaviour, overall gifting and gift card industry has witnessed fundamental changes. Consequently, sale of e-gift card or digital gift card has witnessed sharp increase in Q2 2020, according to the Global Gift Card Survey.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Belgium. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards. The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.

Key Retailers Covered

Etn Franz Colruyt NV

Delhaize Group SA

Aldi Group

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Blokker Nederland BV

Aveve NV

C&A Mode AG

Krefel NV

Intergamma BV

Oxylane Group

Reasons to Buy

In-depth understanding of overall gift card and digital (e-gift card) market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2015-2024) for gift cards and digital (e-gift card) in Belgium.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your digital (e-gift card) strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Belgium: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Closed loop gift card market share by key retailers.

Key Topics Covered

1 Belgium Total Gift Spend Analyzer

1.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

1.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

1.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2015-2024

1.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

1.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

1.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

1.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

2 Belgium Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

2.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2015-2024

2.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3 Belgium Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

3.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2015-2024

3.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4 Belgium Gift Card Spend Analyzer

4.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

4.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2015-2024

4.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2015-2024

4.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

4.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

5 Belgium Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

5.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2015-2024

5.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

5.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2015-2024

5.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

5.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2015-2024

5.7 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

5.8 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

5.9 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6 Belgium Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

6.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

6.2 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

6.3 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

6.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Company Type

7 Belgium Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

7.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel Online vs. Offline, 2015-2024

7.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel Online vs. Offline, 2015-2024

7.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel Online vs. Offline, 2015-2024

7.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel 1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2015-2024

8 Belgium Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

8.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2015-2024

8.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

8.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector

8.4 Ecommerce Department Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.5 Restaurants Bars Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.6 Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.7 Entertainment Gaming Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.8 Specialty Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.9 Health Wellness Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.10 Travel Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

9 Belgium Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5mg5a

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005501/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900