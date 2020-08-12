Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that KebNi AB (publ), company registration number 556943-8442, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that KebNi AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be August 25, 2020. Shares Short name: KEBNI -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 33,066,362 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012904803 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 200976 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556943-8442 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46766771784.