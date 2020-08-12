SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Tryten and Logitech announce the Virtual Rounding Assistant with Logitech Meetup, which supports the safe delivery of remote healthcare expertise and enables practitioner assistance when and where it is needed while reducing the need for PPE. The complete solution includes a Tryten Nova Tall cart, a mounted Logitech Meetup ConferenceCam, and accommodates a user-selected, all-in-one monitor and video platform. It combines the professional quality video and audio provided by Meetup and the easy to push and position, cost-effective healthcare cart by Tryten.

"Given the current climate of uncertainty with the COVID-19 virus, we are challenged more than ever before to find ways to safely access expert practitioners when and where they are needed. Logitech and Tryten's new Virtual Rounding Assistant with Logitech Meetup supports an excellent patient and practitioner experience while keeping remote practitioners safe and available," said Dr. Deborah A. Jeffries, Global Director of Healthcare for Tryten.

"We are glad to have Tryten as a member of our Logitech Collaboration Program (LCP) and closely partner to provide seamless solutions to our joint customers," said Sudeep Trivedi, head of global alliances and go-to-market, Logitech Video Collaboration. "We are particularly proud of the timely introduction of the Tryten Virtual Rounding Assistant with Logitech Meetup to address the growing demand for telehealth solutions."

About Tryten

Tryten provides mobile healthcare vehicle solutions for EHR access, Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Tele-sitting, and Telehealth to improve the patient experience, population health, and reduce the cost of care. Tryten manufactures mobile carts that support video conferencing solutions provided by partners. For over 20 years, Tryten has offered safe solutions to enable value-based care when and where it is most needed.

Media Contact

?Phone: 1-800-860-4455

Email: julie.truong@tryten.com

Related Files

VIRTUAL-ROUNDING-ASSISTANT-with-logitechmeetup.pdf

Related Images

SOURCE: Tryten

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601322/Tryten-Virtual-Rounding-Assistant-With-Logitech-Meetup