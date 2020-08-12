Defi Arrives on Huobi as TRON's JUST (JST) Receives Special Listing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / JUST (JST), the native token of TRON's nascent decentralized finance platform, has been listed on Huobi. The asset, whose value has increased eightfold over the past month, has officially launched on Huobi Global, bringing defi capabilities to users of the leading cryptocurrency exchange.

JST launched on Poloniex LaunchBase in May, where its token sale sold out in under five minutes, and has since multiplied 35x in USD. Following its listing on Poloniex and four other exchanges including BiKi, JST has been added to a string of tier-one exchanges, culminating in Huobi. In the last seven days, JST has increased in value by over 200%, aided by its addition to Huobi.

As the governance token at the heart of the JUST defi platform, JST powers a decentralized financial system for stablecoin lending. It is complemented by USDJ, a stablecoin pegged at a 1:1 ratio with the US dollar. Users can issue stablecoins by collateralizing TRX using JUST's CDP portal. Within the JUST ecosystem, JST is used for paying interest, platform maintenance, and participating in governance matters through voting. This ability grants JST holders a direct say in the project's roadmap and in configuring the parameters of the JUST platform.

Huobi has added JST to its Global Observation Zone, where high-potential projects that are under development are incubated. JST is the first token from the TRON ecosystem to be listed, granting a global audience of cryptocurrency traders early access to JUST's decentralized finance token. Huobi's Global Observation Zone is dedicated to exploring the next generation of blockchain applications that will reshape the global economy while reinforcing Huobi's reputation as the leading exchange for crypto innovation.

About JUST

JUST is the first defi project on TRON, designed to provide a lending platform of TRON-based stablecoins. JUST's dual token system comprises USDJ, a stablecoin pegged to USD, and JST, which can be used to pay interest and participate in governance. JUST was established with the goal of creating a fair and decentralized financial system for users around the world, regardless of income, region, or status. All transactions and governance matters are transparent and conducted on-chain. JUST is integrated into the largest decentralized application ecosystem via TRON, and provides a set of easy-to-use and highly transparent financial services.

About Huobi Global

Huobi is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes a highly secure digital asset exchange that scores favorably for liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, the Huobi platform provides customers with safe, professional services based on the core principle of putting the customer first. It features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings including trading, cryptocurrency finance infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, and investment and incubation.

TRON

Ryan E. Dennis

Press@tron.network

SOURCE: TRON

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601320/Defi-Arrives-on-Huobi-as-TRONs-JUST-JST-Receives-Special-Listing