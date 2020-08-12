Insight Sourcing Group LLC: Insight Sourcing Group Ranks on 2020 Inc. 5000

Atlanta-based procurement consulting firm makes the list for the 13th consecutive year, one of only 19 companies in the list's history to do so

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Inc. magazine today unveiled it's 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and Insight Sourcing Group's continued sustained growth has earned the procurement consulting firm its 13th consecutive recognition on the prestigious list at #3,518. Ranking that many times is such a rare feat that, of the estimated millions of privately held companies in the US that ever rank on the Inc. 5000, only 19 companies (or 0.04%) have ever made the list 13 times.

"It's a tremendous honor for us to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the 13th year in a row, and we're thrilled to be among such a revered group of less than 20 companies that have been recognized as many times in the history of the Inc. 5000 list," says Jake Wojcik, Executive Vice President at Insight Sourcing Group. "It's a testament to our team's focus on exceptional client results and our unique company culture that has helped us hire and retain the top talent in our field of procurement."

Inc. ranks companies according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"It is incredible that we not only remain on the list, but continue to be a growth company. The concept of Intelligent Growth which we developed in the founding days of the business has served us well," says Tom Beaty, Founder and CEO of Insight Sourcing Group. "We desire to be a growth company but only as long as growth does not negatively impact our culture, our financial performance, and our ability to drive outstanding client results. Although we have grown dramatically since our founding, we have leveraged discipline and innovation to grow while building the necessary processes and infrastructure to sustain outcomes in these other critical areas. Our team has done an extraordinary job."

For the full 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, click here.

About Insight Sourcing Group

Insight Sourcing Group is North America's largest and fastest-growing consulting firm focused exclusively on strategic sourcing and procurement-related services. Founded in 2002, the firm works with senior executives and procurement leaders to accelerate strategic sourcing savings, increase spend

visibility, provide ongoing category analytics for savings tracking, and implement procurement best practices. Insight Sourcing Group has worked with hundreds of corporate clients of all sizes and over 50 private equity firms. To learn more, visit www.insightsourcing.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Josh Stancil

Director of Marketing

jstancil@insightsourcing.com

(770) 628-0030

SOURCE: Insight Sourcing Group LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601281/Insight-Sourcing-Group-Ranks-on-2020-Inc-5000