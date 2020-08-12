Premier analytics service provider, Quantzig announces the completion of its recent web crawling analysis engagement. The success story offers comprehensive insights into how they helped a leading medical insurance provider improve price points and benchmark competitors to drive more value using targeted campaigns.

Data Harvesting and Web Crawling Analysis: Engagement Outcome

The growing need for advanced healthcare services has led to an exponential increase in the need for medical coverages provided by insurance firms. Though this offers new opportunities to drive market share, capitalizing on the opportunities requires an in-depth understanding of the fundamental forces driving the growth of the medical insurance industry. As such, we now witness a rise in the number of insurance service providers investing in data harvesting and web crawling tools and solutions.

Factors that prompted the medical insurance company to perform web crawling analysis

A drastic decline in sales and market shares: The rise in competition within the medical insurance space proved to be a major challenge that curtailed the client's expansion efforts leading to a decline in sales. With the competitive pressure on the rise, it is crucial for insurance providers to adopt suitable measures to interpret market scenarios and sustain a competitive edge.

The inability to understand customers and drive better experiences: The lack of an automated tool to extract actionable insights from websites hindered the client's ability to enhance CX. To improve customer experience and sales, the client wanted to deploy a fully managed web crawling solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive analytics to acquire and analyze data.

Lack of analytical insights to discover the best avenues for improving sales performance: With no data harvesting and web crawling solution in place, the client could not collate and analyze web data. And since 'data' was crucial to their decision-making approach, the client wanted to invest in suitable solutions that would help them act on data-driven insights.

How did data harvesting and web crawling analysis help the insurance provider address their pain points?

Quantzig's web crawling experts enabled the client to gain access to insights that helped them improve pricing and promotion scenarios across multiple product categories. Besides, the analysis of data obtained from user reviews and ratings further empowered the client to deliver incremental value and create tailored experiences for its clients. This final phase revolved around categorizing customers based on their engagement levels, which proved to be the cornerstone to success, helping them design targeted campaigns to improve cross-selling opportunities and hence, sales. The solutions also enabled the client to-

Analyze brand performance based on the product volume in various sales rank buckets

Understand the performance trends for top products

Improve the approach of their sales representatives

Deliver incremental value to customers

Analyze brand performance based on the product volume

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

