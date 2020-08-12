Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.08.2020
PR Newswire
12.08.2020
Fidelity European Values Plc - Monthly Summary

PR Newswire

London, August 12

Fidelity European Values PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Monthly Summary as at 31 July 2020

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

12 August 2020

