Mittwoch, 12.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
12.08.2020 | 17:58
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors

PR Newswire

London, August 12

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors

12 August 2020

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that Ashley Paxton has joined the Board of the Company with effect from today.

The Company also announces that Tanja Tibaldi has retired from the Board also with effect from today. The Directors are very grateful to Tanja for her substantial contribution to the Company over the last 12 years.

For further information:

Ed Berry / Kit Dunford +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 / 1143
FTI Consulting

David Zalaznick +1 212 485 9410
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

Sam Walden +44 (0) 1481 745385
Northern Trust International Fund Administration
Services (Guernsey) Limited

