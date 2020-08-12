Anzeige
12.08.2020 | 18:04
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 12

Date:12 August 2020
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

12 August 2020

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameJill May
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GB0033875286
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
55.1p54,433
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction06/08/2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001


