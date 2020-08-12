Covington GA Roofing Contractor, Braswell Construction Group, Assists Homeowners with Insurance Approved Roof Replacements Due to the Recent Hail Storm

Best Roofing Company of Conyers & Covington GA, Braswell Construction Group, offers $500 OFF or a FREE architectural shingle upgrade to all Georgia residences impacted by the recent hail storm.

COVINGTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Major recent storms in Covington & Conyers GA are requiring the skill and expertise only Elite Premier Status Contractors, like Braswell Construction Group, Inc. (BCG) can offer. When asked what makes them unique, owner Chris Braswell states "We are recognized as an Award-Winning Owens Corning Platinum Contractor with elite status within their Platinum Preferred Contractors, and we are one of few Preferred Contractors in Georgia that is given this recognition by meeting the highest standards of qualifications to be considered the best of the best in the roofing industry. We are also an Insurance claim specialist and work closely with homeowners and Insurance companies to guarantee our clients get what they deserve should they have storm, water, or fire damage. We are also certified by the IICRC for water damage and applied structural dry-outs."

More information can be found at: https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

BCG also offers free next-day inspections to assist in beginning this process. A trained expert team member will inspect the roof and determine the extent of the storm damage. Covington GA Roofing Contractor, Braswell Construction Group. is distinctive in that they provide a premium service as being the liaison between the homeowner/business and their insurance provider at no extra cost. They do everything from reviewing the estimate, which guarantees that all required repairs are included in the scope of work, to speaking with the Insurance provider over the telephone to ensure that all paperwork necessary to secure your claim is promptly turned in. BCG has extensive knowledge of the claim procedure with most insurance companies.

Unlike other Contractors that only help with a single trade like replacing the roof, Braswell Construction Group, Inc. handles the restoration or remodel project from start to finish, which in the end saves the customer time, money, and headaches. Their mission is to earn trust by providing timely and quality services. Since exterior property damage may essentially cause further exterior damage, interior damage, or environmental health hazards, Braswell Construction Group, Inc. encourages customers impacted by the recent Covington GA storms to take advantage of the free inspection and estimate offer plus either $500 off the project or a free upgrade to an architectural shingle roof.

Although damage may not be apparent to the homeowner immediately, it is recommended to have an experienced professional, such as BCG, to physically inspect your roof if your area has experienced hail ranging from ¾ inches in diameter or larger. A homeowner's insurance policy should cover the roof replacement as a natural disaster for both wind and hail, meaning that premiums should remain the same once the claim is made.

Because of BCG's highly coveted elite 'Platinum Preferred Contractor' status recognition and the recipient of the 2020 Product Excellence Award, coupled with its outstanding BBB rating, Angie's List high ratings, and Super Service Awards and countless other high ratings, reviews, accolades and acceptance to elite trade associations; customers can feel confident knowing that their roofing project is in the hands of the best of the best the state of Georgia has to offer when it comes to quality, experienced professionals to handle all their restoration and remodeling needs.

Braswell Construction Group operates from four Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Covington/Conyers, Atlanta, Stone Mountain, Greensboro/Lake Oconee, and their respective surrounding areas.

For more information contact Braswell Constructions Group at their website given above or by calling 678-283-2551.

