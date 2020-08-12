Medical Companies Can Promote Product Innovation Through Newswire's Market Builder

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / ???There has been no shortage of innovation in the era of COVID-19, as hundreds of medical manufacturers have developed unique products for consumers looking to slow the transmission potential of the virus. Newswire's Market Builder is a strategic tool for CEOs and CMOs seeking omni-channel digital marketing solutions for product promotion campaigns and lowering costs per customer acquisition. The comprehensive approach to media and marketing communications strategy strengthens trust with prospective and existing customers to enhance the overall reach of new product launches.

According to an article published by the Harvard Business School, medical institutions have developed and implemented new products and technologies that specialize in mitigating contagion risk. Examples of such products include robotic delivery and maintenance systems, drone programs that distribute disinfectant, and smart helmets that can identify individuals with fever within a five-meter radius. As businesses ranging from small medical firms to publicly traded corporations continue to innovate in an effort to provide solutions to consumer struggles, Newswire's Market Builder offers a proven system designed to enhance thought leadership and brand awareness. By doing so, brands can capture more mindshare to compete and win through increased sales and profits.

"The Market Builder is a program that elevates brand awareness through strong messaging and effective outreach," said Erik Rohrmann, Newswire's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists works to position our customers as subject matter experts to demonstrate their deep understanding of their industry and vertical. This helps establish our customers as authoritative information resources in their respective industries."

Newswire works closely with company marketing and communications teams to improve content development, distribution, and outreach processes. The strategists work as extensions of in-house teams at a fraction of the cost of competing services.

"As a Market Builder customer, you get expert insight from our team of strategists in addition to the powerful technology that Newswire has to offer," said Patrick Santiago, VP of Customer Success. "Because our team is able to manage campaigns using our own comprehensive software, we can amplify campaign production for our customers to maximize their chances for success."

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder provides integrated media and marketing communications programs aimed to support business growth by increasing site traffic, qualified leads, and lower the cost of new account acquisition. By driving qualified leads that can be converted to sales, medical companies can get ahead of the COVID-19 rush as consumer demand for vaccines and personal protective equipment increases. In addition to the Market Builder, Newswire's Sales Accelerator add-on to the program can help shorten the time to engage with new leads at scale and generate market interest from prospective customers.

Learn how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder can help your brand get ahead of consumer trends with impactful campaigns for product launches and more.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media Advantage Business

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Files

Newswire_MB_SA.pdf

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601355/Medical-Companies-Can-Promote-Product-Innovation-Through-Newswires-Market-Builder