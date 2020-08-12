Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: Breakdown of SRP Groupe's capital 12-Aug-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. C BREAKDOWN OF SRP GROUPE'S CAPITAL The breakdown of the SRP Group's capital and voting rights, the 5th of August 2020, after completion of the capital increase is as follows: Shareholders Number of % of the share Number % of of voting voting rights rights ordinary shares capital Ancelle 29,087,705 24.76% 32,517, 25.79% s.à.r.l 507 ictoire 2,335,460 1.99% 4,670,9 3.70% Investissemen 20 t Cambon 2,079,930 1.77% 4,159,8 3.30% Financière 60 s.à.r.l Thierry Petit 20,932,963 17.82% 21,367, 16.95% 555 Total 54,436,058 46.34% 62,715, 49.74% Founders 842 CRFP 20 10,386,255 8.84% 10,386, 8.24% 255 Total Concert 64,822,313 55.19% 73,102, 57.98% 097 Other 52,639,456 44.81% 52,989, 42.02% shareholders 369 Total 117,461,769 100.00% 126,091 100.00% ,466 ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 822 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people. For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] CONTACTS Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication François de Castelnau, Directeur Grégoire Saint-Marc, financier Relations Investisseurs investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 94 Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Manon Clairet, Relations Presse priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net mclairet@actus.fr +33 1 76 21 50 16 +33 1 53 67 36 73 Regulatory filing PDF file File: Breakdown of SRP Groupe's capital [2] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 1116043 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1116043 12-Aug-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1575f39a1fd817ff679ca5f06609a822&application_id=1116043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f01136a3ce1a1cbad0d33810efde89ea&application_id=1116043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2020 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)