Engagement Overview:

Risk modeling is a mathematical representation of a system, commonly incorporating probability distributions. Risk modeling techniques use relevant historical data to understand the probability of an upcoming risk and its potential severity and can be used to assess many types of risk.

The Problem:

The client is well known for supplying rare minerals and metals to businesses that produce rare-earth-based products. Given the impact of the global economic crisis, leading businesses are looking to reshape their business strategy through risk modeling. Key challenges that the client sought to overcome included

Identify upcoming risks and disruptions

Enhance cash flow

Deploy a robust credit risk management framework

Value Delivered:

Our credit risk modeling solutions helped the client deploy a holistic credit risk management framework by implementing the best practices to gain actionable insights for effective credit risk management. Credit risk modeling solutions also helped the American earth mining company to

Gain insights into risk scores, credit strategies and the cost of capital

Customize payment terms and modify credit limits to reduce risk exposure

Build unique plans based on the credit risk profile of various categories and customers

Optimize cash flows

"We also helped the client devise a collaborative model to unify data in functional silos across the organization, which in turn, played a vital role in enhancing the accuracy of default analysis, improving forecasting credit risk management," says an advanced credit risk modeling expert from Quantzig.

