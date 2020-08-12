Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Luxury Real Estate Atlanta Broker, Luxury Collection of BHHSGA, Releases New Quarterly Market Trend Report

Lori Lane, SVP of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, led her team to create a comprehensive digital market summary report that benefits their agents, clients, and consumers.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties recently released their newly designed quarterly market trend report, REdefined. Led by Senior Vice President Lori Lane, the team created a comprehensive guide to relay market statistics in a visually appealing and informative way.

For more information, please visit: https://luxuryredefined.com/.

"This digital market trend report will be a huge asset to our agents, clients, and consumers," said Lane. "Our extended presence across the state of Georgia allows us to tap into market statistics and information from a wide range of areas, allowing us to present a complete market summary that goes beyond the Metro Atlanta area."

Luxury Collection strives to deliver quality materials that will benefit both its sales professionals and clients. This digital guide offers an extensive market report and county information throughout the entire state of Georgia. The goal of this report is to not only provide the previous quarter's statistics but also provide a prediction of the future market forecast, as well as compare current numbers to the year prior.

REdefined Luxury Collection Market Trends Report highlights: https://youtu.be/YehrrOr10iw

During the second quarter of 2020, we saw how the impacts of COVID-19 forced business practices and real estate transactions to take place in a more virtual and secluded environment. Companies were forced to pivot from their typical business models and find a way to ensure that the health and safety of clients, consumers, associates, and the public were the number one priority. Although the Greater Atlanta real estate market was affected by the spread of the pandemic, the numbers and data do indicate a positive uptick for the remainder of the year.

Also included are brief county descriptions that highlight key features, location, and insight into each county's unique value proposition.

"I am so proud of how our entire company quickly adapted to a new type of normal and how every obstacle was met with innovation, creativity, and efficiency to provide the same level of service to our clients and customers," said President and CEO, Dan Forsman. "These last seven months have presented us all with many challenges. I am thankful to lead a company that embraces challenges and turns them into opportunities to learn and grow. I look forward to another great quarter and a prosperous second half of 2020."

As companies have had to constantly adjust the ever-changing pandemic guidelines, these numbers indicate that the real estate market across Georgia is still, in fact, active. By utilizing technology to conduct home buying and selling, Luxury Collection has been able to provide the same services and attain success for which the brand has come to be known for, even in the midst of the current times.

About Luxury Collection Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Luxury Collection, the award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, year after year, continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Through an extensive marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources available, along with access to the vast global and local Berkshire Hathaway network, leading to more leads and closings for Luxury Collection listings. Backed by the power of one of the most admired companies in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized as redefining luxury real estate.

Luxury Collection - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, Luxury Redefined.

