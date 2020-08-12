The "The EU Green Deal Energy Transition in Southeast Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the age of a necessary urgent climate and sustainability action, now further amplified by the COVID-19 health crisis and the economic slump which it entails, the decade ahead and the EU's Green Deal is pivotal for the SEE energy sector's transformation and the region's economic recovery as a whole.

This report gives insights on the region's progress towards sustainable energy and assesses the risks stemming from this transformation. It also provides two case-studies on corporate green investments to support decision-makers who seek to leverage on green energy to make sustainable investments.

The report includes:

A perspective into South-East Europe's place in the long-term energy transition and decarbonisation objectives of the EU and Energy Community with an emphasis on differences between EU member states and non-EU countries;

The region's current energy policy course to 2030;

A country-by-country overview of SEE EU members' plans for compliance with the EU Green Deal;

Analysis of the potential for sustained investment in renewables to underpin socio-economic development;

An overview of the sector that will be dealt the hardest blow during the process of decarbonisation coal, including a financial analysis aimed at measuring risk to national economies based on their dependence on coal

The report covers 12 economies in SEE:

Albania

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Greece

Kosovo

North Macedonia

Moldova

Montenegro

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

The financial analysis of the coal industry covers 11 markets (excluding Moldova) and is based on several factors, including:

Taxes paid by the industry;

Number of employees in the sector;

Operating revenue;

Profitability;

Key Topics Covered

1. The Road from EE's 20/20/20 Targets to the Green Deal and the 2030 Decade

Recast Renewable Energy Directive (Red II)

Electricity Directive and Electricity Regulation for a New Power Market Design

The European Green Deal Ambitious Goals and Finance Options

2. Energy Transition Plans of EE Member States in SEE

3. Energy Transition in the Western Balkans

4. The Business Case for Corporate Green Investments

Case Study: Corporate Sourcing of Renewable Power via PPA

Case Study: Collective Self-Consumption Solar Systems

5. Love Affair with Coal in Time of Green Deal

Financial Analysis

6. COVID-19 and the Green Deal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha7iku

