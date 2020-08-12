The mobile applications market is one of the most rapidly growing industries in the US and Europe. "With increased smartphone and internet penetration and rising investments in digitization and adoption of the Internet of Things Technology and Mobile Connected Smart Objects, the market will proliferate in the years to come, says an industry expert at Infiniti Research. Access unparalleled insights into the mobile apps market in the US and Europe and also learn about Infiniti's client engagement for a prominent player in this market, Download for FREE.

A prominent mobile application development company based in the EMEA region wanted to expand their business and develop a range of applications targeted to the customers in the US and European markets. The engagement which spanned for 12 weeks helped the client understand trending app features, end-user preferences, and gaps in the offerings of existing market players.

The engagement also covers:

An overview of the US and European mobile application market by industry, revenue model, and operating systems (OS).

Key market dynamics, trends, and market forecasts up to 2023.

End-user analysis to understand the most preferred features, top applications in the market, key purchase parameters, and gaps faced by end-users in the target market

A detailed competitive assessment highlighting the top market competitors, their revenue and market share analysis, and recent market news and new product development in the US and Europe

Key results obtained by the client

Infiniti's comprehensive market assessment study of the mobile applications market three main phases Hypothesis development, Information source identification, and analytical framework development. Through the engagement, the client:

Strategized to offer their end-users with personalized content based on various parameters such as demographics, previous usage patterns and behavior, and the user's current location. This, in turn, helped them maintain a healthy user retention rate

Determined critical parameters that a user considers before purchasing a mobile application or paying extra for advanced and premium features

Successfully launched a mobile app that received 20k+ downloads on a major mobile applications store

Identified several end-user challenges and analyzed the critical strategies of top mobile application development players in the US and Europe to counter these user pain-points.

