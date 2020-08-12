The "Europe and Latin America Gamification Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe and Latin America Gamification Market are expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The exponential growth in the number of smartphones and mobile devices in the region has boosted the demand for the gamification market. This growth is also supported by the increasing recognition of gamification systems as a method to architecture human behavior in order to induce innovation, productivity, or engagement.

Key Highlights

Improved learning outcomes are anticipated to increase the demand for gamification among various end-users in the European and Latin American countries. Gamification, as a promising learning method, is a growing trend in manufacturing, education, healthcare training, etc.

For instance, at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, instructors gamified two courses, a first-year undergraduate course on computer organisation and a master's level course on cloud computing. Also, Smart Game Systems (SGS) were tasked with improving the decision-making capability of healthcare professionals at a UK university by using pesticides to combat spread of malaria.

According to NTL Institute of Applied Behavioral Science Learning Pyramid model the traditional learning methods based on listening, reading, and observing are getting ineffective, and only 20% to 30% of contents might be recalled by the person. The advancement in technology based on simulation learning is effectively driving the growth of the market, with a high percentage of learning outcomes.

MicroPower has created a number of gamified solutions for companies in Brazil, with the main objective of the gamified solutions being to better engage employees who need to learn key information about the products they are selling. This is because the country has 40% of its workforce in Generation Y, and these young folks learn and perform differently. They want to compete, be recognized, and rewarded.

The recent COVID 19 outbreak will boost the adoption of gamification across various end-user industries in the region. The government agencies are using gamification techniques to spread awareness about the pandemic while educational institutes are using it to keep their students engaged and monitor their progress.

Market Trends

Smartphones Adoption to Drive Market Growth

Europe commands a significant penetration rate of smartphones and mobile subscriptions, which is influencing the demand for gaming solutions. According to Ericsson, during Q3 2019, the smartphone subscriptions in Western Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe stood at 390 million and 350 million respectively; these numbers are expected to reach 490 million and 500 million by 2025 with the advent of 5G.

Increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile gaming is further augmenting the demand for gamified solutions in various industries. In healthcare, Sea Hero Quest, a mobile game, is used to collect data for the detection of dementia at an early stage.

A high level of smartphone penetration in the European region is one of the key reasons for the faster adoption of gamification. According to the GSM Association Mobile Economy Europe Report 2018, the number of unique mobile subscribers is set to grow from 465 million in 2017 to 481 million in 2025. At this number, the penetration rate will be 88% of the total population.

Gaming for Engagement in Key End-user Segments to have Significant Growth

The application of games in the end-user industries for purposes, such as education, training, problem recognition, enhanced problem-solving capabilities, social skills, and improving collaborative abilities, along with decision making, may drive the market during the forecast period.

Healthcare applications of gamification in the region are increasing significantly, and healthcare professionals are incorporating the technology as part of their treatment process to keep patients engaged and help them recover faster with better cognitive skills. For instance, Xploro is a health information platform that uses augmented reality and games, along with AI, for reducing stress and anxiety about medical procedures.

British Armed Forces are using VR training platform, featuring gaming technology. The UK Ministry of Defence's (MoD) VR simulator platform is built on Fortnite gaming engine, and it is expected to become a part of the wider training program for the forces over the coming years. Such developments in the region are expected to increase over the coming years.

High expenditure on advertising is witnessed across industries in the region, as advertisers use gamification to optimize brand awareness, target more audiences, and make additional traffic to their websites. For instance, DDB Stockholm, in its marketing campaign for Volkswagen "Fun Theory," used gamification to encourage people to alter lazy behaviors by showing that acting responsibly can be fun. It involved a subway station, where DDB transformed steps into working piano keys. This may drive the demand for the gamification market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Gamification Market in Europe and Latin America is fragmented in nature as the demand for the technology and increasing penetration of mobile applications across the regions will help attract new players in this market over the next few years. Key players are Gamifier, Inc., Young Targets GmbH, among others. Recent developments in the market are:

September 2019 Gamifier, Inc. partnered with Hubspot Inc. for its CRM platform, which is one of the best software to help to manage the relationship with customers, save time, and get better results from a sales team. The Gamification system automatically rewards the salesperson for each action taken on Hubspot CRM.

March 2019 Diginext presented its latest virtual training and turnkey operator support solutions at Laval Virtual 2019, which may help businesses reduce production costs and increase operational efficiency.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Mobile-based Gamification Gaining Momentum

4.3.2 Crowdsourcing Seen as a Major Opportunity in Innovation and Development

4.3.3 Growing Awareness on the use of Gamification in the field of Education and Local Citizen Engagement in Latin America

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Several Gamification Techniques have been known to have a Short-Term Impact on the Audience

4.4.2 Complexities Involved in the Development of Gamification Solutions

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Increased Adoption of AI and Machine Learning has Greatly Improved Engagement Rates in key End-user Segments

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Gamification and Digital Engagement Strategies

4.7 Evolution of Gamification and the Current Positioning of Europe and Latin America in the Global Scenario

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Education

5.2.4 Banking and Finance

5.2.5 Telecommunications IT

5.2.6 Other End-user Vertical

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Italy

5.3.1.2 Germany

5.3.1.3 United Kingdom

5.3.1.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.2 Latin America

5.3.2.1 Brazil

5.3.2.2 Mexico

5.3.2.3 Rest of Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Young Targets GmbH

6.1.2 Growth Engineering Ltd.

6.1.3 Gamifier, Inc.

6.1.4 3radical Limited

6.1.5 CUT-E GMBH (AON, PLC)

6.1.6 Gamehill

6.1.7 MMD Games

6.1.8 BrandNewGame

6.1.9 Mindonsite SA

6.1.10 Bluerabbit Edu, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

6.1.11 Matifac

6.1.12 Senac Brasil

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS MARKET OUTLOOK

