Forcivity Named on the 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America Annual List, Reporting over 2,400% revenue growth over three years

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Inc. Magazine revealed today that Forcivity, a leader in building engaging Salesforce Solutions and Communities, is No. 157 on its 39th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue Increase of 2,464%, this is the first year that company has made the Inc. 5000 list and will be featured in the September issue of Inc. Forcivity tops the list of the 20 NH-based companies named this year and is in top five for New England-based companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. This achievement puts Forcivity among an elite group, which has included companies such as Microsoft, Vizio, Intuit, Oracle and many other well-known names that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're truly honored to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list and debuting at such an incredible ranking. At Forcivity, we pride ourselves on the expertise of our team to help our customers tackle complex Salesforce integrations," said Steve Baines, CEO and founder, Forcivity. "This year focused on adaptability and providing services for our clients as their needs rapidly changed to remote work and we wanted to be a natural extension of their teams. Our growth is a testament to the service we provide for customers and the hard work of our employees who put our clients first."

Forcivity is a full-service Salesforce consultancy and system integrator, with vertical focuses in Manufacturing, High-Tech and Financial Services. In addition to service offerings focused on Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, the company has deep expertise designing and deploying large-scale Partner and Customer Communities along with remote workforce solutions built around Field Service Lightning. Earlier this year, the company opened a new corporate headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire to accommodate the rapid growth. The company was also renewed as a Salesforce Silver Partner, launched its own customer community and saw a 300% increase in employees from 2018 to 2019. Baines also continued to speak and hold sessions as a Salesforce MVP and one of roughly 300 Certified Technical Architects globally.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Forcivity

Forcivity is a full-service Salesforce consultancy, system integrator and SaaS company that helps companies build stronger relationships with their customers, partners, and employees. Through an experienced consulting team, Forcivity ensures companies are maximizing their technology investments and building engaging and personalized experiences for their employees, partners, and customers. Companies of all sizes that trust Salesforce for their customer management rely on Forcivity to build more engaging communities, improve customer support, close more sales and drive the strategic growth of their business. For more information, visit Forcivity.com.

