Open Influence Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2020

Open Influence, the leading agency for influencer marketing, has been named to the Inc. 5000 - the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third time Open Influence has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as a result of the company's successful influencer marketing solutions generating over 30 million USD in revenue in 2019. Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Open Influence CEO Eric Dahan shared there are two things that have made the company's ongoing recognition by Inc. 5000 possible-their team and their clients:

"We have been at the forefront of influencer marketing since its inception creating innovative solutions for our global clients. It has been such an amazing journey to build a thriving business and evolve it with our diverse staff in this totally new industry. We are honored to make it on the Inc. 5000 list for three years in a row, and are well positioned for our continued growth and development thanks to our talented team," said Eric Dahan, CEO of Open Influence whose name also appears on both Forbes 30 under 30 and Inc. 30 under 30 lists.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Open Influence is a global multi-award winning influencer marketing solution focused on generating value for brands across all the major social media platforms.

Having been a pioneer in the influencer marketing space for more than 7 years, Open Influence has we established successful track records working with top brands from a variety of industries including fashion, lifestyle, automotive, entertainment, technology, CPG, pharmaceuticals, and more. The company's proprietary platform boasts the industry's largest collection of influencer data (over 300B data points) and leverages machine learning and image recognition to analyze tens of millions of content pieces. Open Influence has proudly worked with top brands including Disney, Amazon, Bose, Honda, Puma, Burger King, L'Oreal, P&G, and many more.

In addition to the Inc. 5000 list, Open Influence has also been recognized as one 2019 OMMA Winner, IKA Interactive Key Award for 2016-18 consecutively, and 2019 Las Vegas Digital Awards.

Learn more about how Open Influence can help you grow your business.

