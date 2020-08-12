The rigid plastic packaging industry has seen immense growth over recent years. However, the industry struggles with certain challenges. Their biggest challenges currently are the non-biodegradable properties of the materials that are utilized. Plastic is one of the most harmful substances for the environment, and this leads to restraint on market growth of the rigid plastic packaging industry. Additionally, finding sustainable alternatives is equally challenging, and pose a series of challenges. How do the top companies overcome these challenges? Infiniti Research offers market assessment solutions to many rigid plastic packaging companies across the globe. This helps companies understand market dynamics, customers, and competitors better and enable them to overcome critical market challenges, and prepare for growth. To learn how market assessment solutions can help frame value-creating strategies, request a free proposal

"The global rigid plastic packaging industry has exhibited considerable growth in the past few years, driven by the various beneficial properties of rigid plastic packaging, such as its lightweight, supple, and durable properties. However, our in-depth analysis of the global packaging industry shows that rigid plastic packaging manufacturers are facing challenges," says a rigid plastic packaging industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a leading rigid plastic packaging manufacturer, sought to understand the market trends, competition, and their customers better. They wanted to understand the future of the market space of the rigid plastic packaging industry in the APAC region. Additionally, the client wanted to gain a comprehensive understanding of market size, and to identify the major customer segments. Therefore, the rigid plastic packaging industry client approached Infiniti Research, and engaged in a market assessment study over the span of six weeks.

Our Approach:

The market assessment study to help the rigid plastic packaging industry client comprised of the following:

A comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

In-depth interviews and discussions with prominent stakeholders

A compilation of information from sources such as trade shows and paid industry databases

Gain a comprehensive understanding of our recent successful market assessment engagement by reading the complete article here.

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti's market assessment study, the rigid plastic packaging industry client successfully assessed the overall market. They also analyzed their competitors' business structure and the buying behavior of the end users. The client also gained a better understanding of customer segments, market size, and the competitive landscape of the rigid plastic packaging industry.

To further understand the role of market assessment solutions in the rigid plastic packaging industry, speak to our industry research experts.

