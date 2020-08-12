Anzeige
12.08.2020 | 21:08
ExpressTruckTax Releases "ExpressStats" - Providing Up-to-Date Information About Trends Among American Truckers.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / ExpressTruckTax announced today the launch of "ExpressStats", a snapshot of the trends among the 600,000+ truckers who trust ExpressTruckTax with their Form 2290 needs.

ExpressTruckTax is a product of SPAN Enterprises and the market-leading Form 2290 e-file provider. In the last ten years, they have processed over $1.5 billion in excise tax payments and served hundreds of thousands of users.

ExpressTruckTax is always busiest in the months prior to the August 31 Form 2290 deadline. Their ExpressStats represent a composite of data submitted by their clients in 2020. Aggregated data categories include the most popular year and brand of truck and cities and states with the highest number of filers. No personal information about any ExpressTruckTax clients is included.

"We hope this will be an invaluable resource for the trucking industry," says Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "There is no other private entity that has as much raw data as we have on the American Trucking Industry. The vast majority of Heavy Vehicles on the road are filed through our program, and instead of selling this info, we would like to share the overall industry data with the world."

For all the ExpressStats for July 2020, interested parties are encouraged to go to https://www.expresstrucktax.com/express-stats/.

The next ExpressStats will include even more industry information regarding fuel purchases, maintenance trends, and other important details sourced from ExpressTruckTax partners.

About SPAN Enterprises:
Founded in 2009, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for truck taxes and trucking business management. The company's mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and the trucking industry. SPAN Enterprises serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. SPAN Enterprises has been named on the Inc 5000, Charlotte Fast 50, and SmartCEO Future 50. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit its website at http://www.spanenterprises.com/

Contact:

Caleb Flachman | Marketing
Caleb@spanenterprises.com | 704-234-7120 ext. 101

SOURCE: ExpressTruckTax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/601400/ExpressTruckTax-Releases-ExpressStats--Providing-Up-to-Date-Information-About-Trends-Among-American-Truckers

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
