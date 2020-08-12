SOM Architect Charles Harris & Partner Colin Koop Respond to the Immediate Need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for COVID First Responders

When COVID-19 shook the world in March 2020, there was a massive shortage of masks, gowns, and gloves. As health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic encountered PPE shortages, dozens of designers and companies stepped up to help-including a team of SOM Architects led by Charles Harris and Colin Koop. Transitioning almost immediately to PPE production, Architects Harris and Koop provide insight into how their team were able to respond so quickly.

Despite design and fashion industries being hit hard by the devastating economic impact brought on by COVID-19, they were some of the first to step up to the plate to design, create, and distribute protective gear. As SOM Architect Charles Harris and partner Colin Koop explain, utilizing the same innovative thinking, design, and fabrication skills they already possessed allowed them to shift their focus towards PPE production rather rapidly.

In the wake of the pandemic, Charles Harris led a team of architects that ended up working directly with Arc Printing to prototype their designs and then compensate them for their production:

"We reached out to people that have partnered with us in the past, especially those involved in printing and model making. We eventually decided on Arc who are located right outside of New York City. They appealed to us because of the material they had, laser cutting technology and the ability to distribute large numbers very quickly- at peak, they were producing 300 face shields a day for us. After a lot of research and discussion, we settled on an all-plastic design that we thought would have the most impact. The design was very straightforward, it was easily cleanable and therefore reusable, and it was also easy to pack and ship. These were all the factors that were most important to us."

One of the biggest challenges for Harris was in distribution-getting the masks in the hands of the people who needed them most. Putting out a call to hospitals, community boards, online, and to care homes, Harris and his company donated protective gear to the organizations of greatest need.

According to SOM partner Colin Koop, there was an immediate positive reaction from the local design and healthcare community.

"In a time when everyone is working remotely in a completely virtual environment, this sort of communal activity of giving back allows people to stay connected to their colleagues and the communities."

