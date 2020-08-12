Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 12 août/August 2020) - The common shares of Pike Mountain Minerals Inc. (the "Issuer") will be delisted at the market close Thursday, August 13th, 2020.

Further to the Issuer's news release on August 7, 2020, the CSE has objected to the transaction proposed by the Issuer and will not permit the transaction to be completed as a Fundamental Change of a CSE Listed Company as described by CSE Policy. It is the position of the Exchange that an issuer that has applied and been granted a listing based on the disclosure in a prospectus should diligently pursue or engage in the business activities described in that prospectus before considering any proposed transaction that may be considered a fundamental change.

Upon the Issuer's announcement of a non-binding letter of intent on June 26th, the Exchange informed the Issuer that it would object to the transaction, and if the Issuer were to pursue the transaction instead of its stated business objectives, it would be delisted from the Exchange.

The Issuer applied to the CSE as, and qualified for listing as a resource issuer. It is the position of the CSE that the Issuer has not adequately pursued the business objectives as described in a prospectus and listing documentation, and on which the Exchange's listing approval was granted.



Suite au communiqué de presse de l'émetteur du 7 août 2020, le CSE s'est opposé à une transaction proposée par l'émetteur et n'autorisera pas la réalisation de la transaction en tant que changement fondamental d'une société cotée par le CSE tel que décrit par la politique du CSE. La position de la Bourse est qu'un émetteur qui a demandé et obtenu une cotation sur la base de la divulgation dans un prospectus devrait exercer avec diligence ou s'engager dans les activités commerciales décrites dans ce document avant d'envisager toute transaction proposée qui pourrait être considérée comme un changement fondamental .

Dès l'annonce par l'émetteur d'une lettre d'intention non contraignante le 26 juin, la Bourse a informé l'émetteur qu'elle s'opposerait à la transaction, et si l'émetteur devait poursuivre la transaction au lieu de ses objectifs commerciaux déclarés, il serait radié de la cote. l'échange.

L'émetteur s'est adressé au CSE en tant qu'émetteur de ressources et a été qualifié pour être listé comme émetteur de ressources. Le CSE est d'avis que l'émetteur n'a pas suffisamment poursuivi les objectifs commerciaux décrits dans un prospectus et dans la documentation de cotation, et sur lesquels l'approbation de cotation de la Bourse a été accordée.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 13 août/August 2020 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PIKE.X

