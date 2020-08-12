BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Engages Hayden IR to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI), a holding company with an operating subsidiary that designs, manufactures and markets two-way radio communications equipment for public safety applications, today announced it has engaged Hayden IR, a highly recognized, national investor relations firm, to launch a comprehensive investor relations program.

John Struble, BK's Chairman of the Board commented, "We are focusing our attention on positioning BK as a growth company in the public safety markets. While we have grown revenue to over $40 million from less than $30 million only a few years ago, we are committed to pursuing further organic revenue growth while expanding our focus on strategic M&A opportunities outside of BK."

Tim Vitou, BK's President, commented "Over the past year, we have strengthened our finances and positioned BK Technologies for profitable growth. In Q2 alone we reported a reduction in total operating expenses by almost 25%; a savings of approximately $3.3 million. Furthermore, we recently completed the design of the first model in our new BKR family of products, which we anticipate will be available for sale during the second half of 2020. We believe it is an appropriate time to retain a national investor relations firm, to fully capitalize on these important milestones."

With offices in New York, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and San Diego, Hayden IR provides a comprehensive range of investor relations services to a growing list of clients. For more than two decades, Hayden IR has been a recognized leader in driving market recognition and creating sustainable competitive advantages for more than 150 micro- and small-cap companies. Hayden delivers expertise and professionalism in such areas as investor management, relationship building, awareness campaigns, online presence, and corporate identity.

James Carbonara, Partner of Hayden IR, commented, "BK Technologies represents an enduring, compelling, and scalable opportunity. They have been a leading nationwide provider of reliable public safety two-way radios for over 70 years. With new products launching, an overhauled and more efficient expense structure, and on the cusp of profitability, BK Technologies is poised to generate substantial shareholder value. Now is the time for a broader investor audience to take notice. The team at Hayden IR looks forward to significantly raising the visibility of this timely opportunity, with the professional investment community."