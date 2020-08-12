Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Provide Corporate Update and Discuss First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results on August 17, 2020

Financials for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 ended June 30, 2020 will be released August 14, 2020

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ELTP), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing niche generic products, announced today that it will release its 2021 first quarter financial results on Friday, August 14, 2020. Elite's management will host a live conference call Monday, August 17 at 11:30 AM EDT to discuss the company's financial and operating results and provide a general business update. Stockholders may submit questions to the company prior to the call.

Conference Call Information

Date: August 17, 2020 Time: 11:30 AM EDT Dial- in numbers: 1-800-346-7359 (domestic)

1-973-528-0008 (international) Conference number: 98840 Questions: dianne@elitepharma.com by 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday, February 15, 2019 Audio Replay: https://elite.irpass.com/events_presentations

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which develops niche generic products. Elite specializes in developing and manufacturing oral, controlled-release drug products. Elite owns multiple generic products which have been licensed to TAGI Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA, and Lannett Company, Inc. Elite operates a GMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Including those related to the effects, if any, on future results, performance or other expectations that may have some correlation to the subject matter of this press release, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, Elite's ability to obtain FDA approval of the transfers of the ANDAs or the timing of such approval process, delays, uncertainties, inability to obtain necessary ingredients and other factors not under the control of Elite, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Elite to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations that may be implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the expected timing of approval, if at all, of SequestOx by the FDA, and the actions the FDA require of Elite in order to obtain approval of the NDA. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future action or performance. These risks and other factors, including, without limitation, Elite's ability to obtain sufficient funding under the LPC Agreement or from other sources, the timing or results of pending and future clinical trials, regulatory reviews, and approvals by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities and intellectual property protections and defenses, are discussed in Elite's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. Elite is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

For Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dianne Will, Investor Relations, 518-398-6222

Dianne@elitepharma.com

www.elitepharma.com

