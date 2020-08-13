Send money between 1st July and 30th September 2020 to qualify

WorldRemit, a leading international payments company, is giving away 150 tablet computers to students in the Philippines! Public schools in the Philippines are scheduled to reopen from 24th August, depending on compliance with the local COVID-19 Risk Severity Classification. WorldRemit, which has a large presence in the Philippines, wants to create opportunities by widening access to education with this generous offer.

Customers will have the chance to win a tablet computer by simply making a transfer to the Philippines using the WorldRemit app or website between 1st July and 30th September 2020 and ensuring that they have registered for the offer online at: https://www.worldremit.com/en/promotions/winatablet. Every Friday of each week from 14th August 2020 until 2nd October 2020, WorldRemit will randomly select between 16 and 20 winners. A tablet computer will then be sent to the winners' chosen recipient who can demonstrate they are currently a student in the Philippines.

"As a company, we recognise the transformative impact of education in young peoples' lives, and we know that funding education is one of the main reasons that Overseas Foreign Workers send money back home. We want to ensure that more students can access learning resources online, whilst supporting those who opt for distance learning for personal reasons. This competition is our way of helping our customers to support their loved ones whilst playing our part in trying to mitigate inequalities around access to education," said Scott Eddington, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific at WorldRemit.

The education system in the Philippines has suffered huge disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Education has therefore devised a Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan comprising a mixture of face-to-face learning, blended learning, distance learning and home-schooling. The prospect of remote learning has caused concern for a number of low-income households who may struggle to afford the additional resources required, such as tablet computers. Some families may also be concerned about sending their children to school due to risk of exposure.

Earl Melivo, Country Director, Philippines at WorldRemit added, "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on many families and their finances. This unfortunately means that a number of parents will have to make the difficult choice between choosing whether to buy household provisions or equipment so that their children can continue their studies remotely. As a Filipino, I know this competition will have a positive impact on the winners and their households."

WorldRemit is the first international payments company to launch an offer of this kind. To enter, simply opt-in via the link below after making a transfer to the Philippines between 1st July and 30th September 2020.

