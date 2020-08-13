Kamux's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend instalment

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation has decided on the payment of the second dividend instalment of EUR 0.11 per share, based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2020. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date, October 23, 2020. The dividend payment date will be October 30, 2020. Following the dividend payment, Kamux will have distributed a total dividend of EUR 0.23 per share in 2020 according to the decision of the Annual General Meeting.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 260,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

