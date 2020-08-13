Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.08.2020
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
13.08.20
08:05 Uhr
2,110 Euro
-0,005
-0,24 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1102,20008:46
PR Newswire
13.08.2020 | 08:04
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 13

13 August 2020

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

On 12August 2020 ReddeNorthgate plc granted nominal cost option awards under the ReddeNorthgate plc Executive Performance Share Plan (EPSP) as follows:

NameNumber of share awards granted under EPSP on 12 August 2020
Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer 778,315
Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer 476,382

The EPSP award will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the EPSP rules, the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions set for the award are satisfied. There is a holding period of two years after vesting.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Martin Ward
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Grant of a nominal cost option award under the Executive Performance Share Plan.
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0 778,315
e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
f)Date of the transaction
12 August 2020
g)Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Philip Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Grant of a nominal cost option award under the Executive Performance Share Plan.
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0476,382
e)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A
f)Date of the transaction
12 August 2020
g)Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue

Contact details

For further information please contact:

ReddeNorthgate plc 03445 170064

Nick Tilley, Company Secretary

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate plc is a leading integrated mobility solutions platform formed in February 2020 following the all-share merger of light commercial hire business Northgate plc and Redde plc, the provider of incident and accident management, legal and other mobility-related services.

The Group provides mobility solutions and automotive services to a wide range of businesses and customers spanning the vehicle life cycle across vehicle supply, service, maintenance, repair, recovery, accident and incident management and disposal through sale or salvage.

With an extensive network and diversified fleet of over 110,000 owned vehicles and over 400,000 managed vehicles in more than 100 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain, the Group aims to utilise its scale, reach and comprehensive suite of integrated services to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders.

Further information regarding Redde Northgate plc can be found on the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.co.uk

ENDS

© 2020 PR Newswire
