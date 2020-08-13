Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 August 2020

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

On 12August 2020 ReddeNorthgate plc granted nominal cost option awards under the ReddeNorthgate plc Executive Performance Share Plan (EPSP) as follows:

Name Number of share awards granted under EPSP on 12 August 2020 Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer 778,315 Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer 476,382

The EPSP award will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the EPSP rules, the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions set for the award are satisfied. There is a holding period of two years after vesting.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Grant of a nominal cost option award under the Executive Performance Share Plan. d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0 778,315 e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A f) Date of the transaction

12 August 2020 g) Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Philip Vincent 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Grant of a nominal cost option award under the Executive Performance Share Plan. d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0 476,382 e) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



N/A f) Date of the transaction

12 August 2020 g) Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

Contact details

For further information please contact:

ReddeNorthgate plc 03445 170064

Nick Tilley, Company Secretary

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate plc is a leading integrated mobility solutions platform formed in February 2020 following the all-share merger of light commercial hire business Northgate plc and Redde plc, the provider of incident and accident management, legal and other mobility-related services.

The Group provides mobility solutions and automotive services to a wide range of businesses and customers spanning the vehicle life cycle across vehicle supply, service, maintenance, repair, recovery, accident and incident management and disposal through sale or salvage.

With an extensive network and diversified fleet of over 110,000 owned vehicles and over 400,000 managed vehicles in more than 100 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain, the Group aims to utilise its scale, reach and comprehensive suite of integrated services to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders.

Further information regarding Redde Northgate plc can be found on the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.co.uk

ENDS