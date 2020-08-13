As Covid-19 cases surge across the United States, SPI has moved its October trade show from Las Vegas to the virtual world.From pv magazine USA. Solar Power International (SPI), one of the largest clean energy industry trade shows in the United States, has canceled its Oct. 21-22 live expo in Las Vegas. The event will instead be entirely virtual. The rebooted expo will include a free virtual trade show where attendees can book appointments for meetings and "booth chats" with company representatives, according to an announcement by organizer Solar Energy Trade Shows (SETS). A series of "microconferences" ...

