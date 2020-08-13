GridGain Systems Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

Delivers 253 Percent Growth from 2016 to 2019

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced it has been named to the 2020 Inc. 5000list, the highly regarded ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With growth of 253 percent from 2016 to 2019, this is the fourth year in a row GridGain has been named to the list. GridGain is ranked 226th among software companies, 70th in the San Francisco metro area, and 283rd in the state of California. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small and midsized businesses.



The GridGain in-memory computing platform provides in-memory speed and massive scalability for data-intensive applications. It requires no rip-and-replace of existing databases and can be deployed on-premises, on a public or private cloud, or on a hybrid environment. GridGain can also function as a full-featured, standalone in-memory database or as a multi-tier computing environment which spans in-memory and disk-based data, allowing users to tradeoff between application performance and infrastructure cost. Based on the open source Apache Ignite project, GridGain offers up to a 1,000x improvement in performance versus disk-based databases when used as an in-memory data grid or in-memory database. It powers digital integration hub architectures (DIHs) for building highly performant customer-facing applications that aggregate and process data from multiple data sources including isolated datastores, legacy data sources, and data streams. GridGain also enables hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) to run pre-defined analytics on operational databases without impacting system performance. GridGain supports data processing APIs such as ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and more, and supports ACID transactions - all at in-memory speeds.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list four years in a row reflects our team's continued commitment to operational excellence and innovation," said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain Systems. "As companies respond to the disruption caused by COVID-19 and prepare for a post-pandemic recovery, they are prioritizing new digital business models that increasingly rely on GridGain's market-leading in-memory computing platform."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

